Andy and Bernd Hulsey unload supply items from a delivery truck. Andy and Bernd are German local national employees with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Battalion. They work together in the installation property book office, or IPBO, at LRC Wiesbaden as supply clerks and truck drivers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 05:19
|Photo ID:
|8224896
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-SM279-2300
|Resolution:
|3742x2471
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|MAINZ KASTEL, HE, DE
|Hometown:
|BAD KREUZNACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers who work side-by-side at LRC Wiesbaden have over 57 years with Army, combined [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brothers who work side-by-side at LRC Wiesbaden have over 57 years with Army, combined
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT