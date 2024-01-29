101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony

Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, present a Meritorious Service Medal and a certificate of retirement to Sgt. 1st Class Maniel Rodriguez, retired, at a retirement ceremony at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2024. Rodriguez served for 26 years. The 101st Troop Command honored the retiring Soldiers, thanking them for their dedication and commitment to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

