101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony

Sgt. 1st Class Syndia Figueroa, retired, poses for a picture with her family at her retirement ceremony, at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2024. Figueroa served for 29 years. The 101st Troop Command honored the retiring Soldiers, thanking them for their dedication and commitment to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

