101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony

Staff Sgt. Axel Ambert retired, poses for a picture with Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, and his family during a retirement ceremony at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2024. Ambert served for 38 years. The 101st Troop Command honored the retiring Soldiers, thanking them for their dedication and commitment to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

