    101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    101st Troop Command Retirement Ceremony

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, and retirees stand at attention at a retirement ceremony at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2024. The 101st Troop Command honored the retiring Soldiers, thanking them for their dedication and commitment to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

    IMAGE INFO

