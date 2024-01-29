Annual Weapons Qualification

Sgt. Jan. Carlo Muñoz Gonzales, assigned to the 1011th Engineer Company, 130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, prepares to begin his M240B machine gun qualification at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2, 2024. Soldiers qualified on their assigned weapon systems to maintain readiness and hone their skills as members of the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)

