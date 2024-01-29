Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, take positions on their lanes during their annual weapons qualification event at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2, 2024. Soldiers qualified on their assigned weapon systems to maintain readiness and hone their skills as members of the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)

