    Annual Weapons Qualification [Image 12 of 12]

    Annual Weapons Qualification

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, prepare to start a M249 light machine gun weapons qualification at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2, 2024. Soldiers qualified on their assigned weapon systems to maintain readiness and hone their skills as members of the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)

    SoldierSkills WeaponQualification MilitaryTraining Marksmanship RangeDay

