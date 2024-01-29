Annual Weapons Qualification

Staff Sgt. Orlando Vazquez, assigned to the 1014th Engineer Company, 130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, watches over Spc. Astrid Ortiz, assigned to the 1011 Engineer Company, 130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, during weapons qualification at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2, 2024. Soldiers qualified on their assigned weapon systems to maintain readiness and hone their skills as members of the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)

