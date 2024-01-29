Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON [Image 4 of 4]

    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Seth Woollen, a radar approach control air traffic controller assigned to the 71st Operations Group, ensures the air space is safe for student pilots who are flying above Vance Air Force Base, Okla. The air traffic controller career field is broken down into two parts: tower and radar, both work together to ensure that aircraft launch, fly and arrive safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

