Senior Airman Mia Poer, a radar approach control air traffic controller assigned to the 71st Operations Group, reviews a flight progress strip at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Due to the high amount of sorties flown at Vance, it is not only the premier location for training pilots but also air traffic controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8222198
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-UE447-1026
|Resolution:
|6549x4366
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
