A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON

Radar approach control air traffic controllers, assigned to the 71st Operations Group, work together to control an airfield that operates over 50,000 sorties at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. RAPCON Airmen oversee airspace that is out of the visual range of the Air Traffic Control Tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

