Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON [Image 3 of 4]

    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Radar approach control air traffic controllers, assigned to the 71st Operations Group, work together to control an airfield that operates over 50,000 sorties at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. RAPCON Airmen oversee airspace that is out of the visual range of the Air Traffic Control Tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:59
    Photo ID: 8222205
    VIRIN: 240201-F-UE447-1026
    Resolution: 7919x5279
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: ENID, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON
    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON
    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON
    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT