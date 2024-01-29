Master Sgt. Alberto Padilla, the non-commissioned officer in charge of air traffic control training, assigned to the 71st Operations Group, monitors the aircraft above Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Air traffic controllers at Vance Air Force Base work together to manage over 50,000 sorties flown annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:59 Photo ID: 8222194 VIRIN: 240201-F-UE447-1014 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.43 MB Location: ENID, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.