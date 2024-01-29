Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON [Image 1 of 4]

    A Monochrome Journey through RAPCON

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Alberto Padilla, the non-commissioned officer in charge of air traffic control training, assigned to the 71st Operations Group, monitors the aircraft above Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Air traffic controllers at Vance Air Force Base work together to manage over 50,000 sorties flown annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:59
    Location: ENID, OK, US
