An HC-130J Combat King II and an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 23rd Wing, prepare to land at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2024. Both aircraft were conducting touch-and-go landings which allows pilots to practice repeated approaches, landings and takeoffs in a short period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:33 Photo ID: 8221536 VIRIN: 240124-F-HU126-1247 Resolution: 6500x4333 Size: 13.63 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.