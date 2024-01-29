An HC-130J Combat King II and an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 23rd Wing, prepare to land at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2024. Both aircraft were conducting touch-and-go landings which allows pilots to practice repeated approaches, landings and takeoffs in a short period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8221536
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-HU126-1247
|Resolution:
|6500x4333
|Size:
|13.63 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
