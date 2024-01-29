Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights [Image 4 of 4]

    Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An HC-130J Combat King II and an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 23rd Wing, prepare to land at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2024. Both aircraft were conducting touch-and-go landings which allows pilots to practice repeated approaches, landings and takeoffs in a short period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Air Combat Command
    command and control
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

