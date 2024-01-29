Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights [Image 3 of 4]

    Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Troy Brown, Lockheed Martin technician, works on terminating a data bus at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2024. The combat systems officer stations are being upgraded to support bigger screens and the ability to plug and play future upgrades to the technology on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

