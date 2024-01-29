Troy Brown, Lockheed Martin technician, works on terminating a data bus at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2024. The combat systems officer stations are being upgraded to support bigger screens and the ability to plug and play future upgrades to the technology on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8221530
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-HU126-1030
|Resolution:
|8102x5401
|Size:
|34.21 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights
