Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights

A new combat systems officer station shell sits on a table at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2024. Combat systems officers are typically responsible for the operation and coordination of weapons and sensor systems on aircraft, navigation, target identification and overall mission planning. The station and software upgrades will support Link 16, a tactical data network system that can establish communication between aircraft to create a full picture of a battlespace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

