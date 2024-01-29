Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights

Richard Bannister, Lockheed Martin structures mechanic, reworks an avionics cooling duct on an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2024. The wires and ducts are being moved to their new positions to accommodate new combat systems officer stations and future technology upgrades to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

