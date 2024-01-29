Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights [Image 2 of 4]

    Combat King II upgrades propel C2 to new heights

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Richard Bannister, Lockheed Martin structures mechanic, reworks an avionics cooling duct on an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2024. The wires and ducts are being moved to their new positions to accommodate new combat systems officer stations and future technology upgrades to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:33
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    command and control
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

