BOSSIER CITY, La.— Two U.S. Army Soldiers who are part of the World-Class Athletes Program (WCAP) are scheduled to attend the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Wrestling State Tournament for the championship, February 2-3.
Spc. Jesse Thielke, a 13M-Multiple Launch Rocket System Operator, will be alongside St. Rose, Louisiana-native and Destrehan High School graduate, Spc. Abigail Nette, a 92G-Culinary Specialist. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8221527
|VIRIN:
|240202-D-CC745-3276
|Resolution:
|1628x667
|Size:
|102.9 KB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army World Class Athletes, Future Olympians Guests at LHSAA Wrestling Championship [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army World Class Athletes, Future Olympians Guests at LHSAA Wrestling Championship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT