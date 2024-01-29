Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army World Class Athletes, Future Olympians Guests at LHSAA Wrestling Championship [Image 1 of 2]

    Army World Class Athletes, Future Olympians Guests at LHSAA Wrestling Championship

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    BOSSIER CITY, La.— Two U.S. Army Soldiers who are part of the World-Class Athletes Program (WCAP) are scheduled to attend the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Wrestling State Tournament for the championship, February 2-3.

    Spc. Jesse Thielke, a 13M-Multiple Launch Rocket System Operator, will be alongside St. Rose, Louisiana-native and Destrehan High School graduate, Spc. Abigail Nette, a 92G-Culinary Specialist.

    Both Soldiers part of the Army’s WCAP, which enables top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving their Nation’s military. WCAP members train and compete throughout the year, aiming for the Olympics and Paralympic Games. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

