Army World Class Athletes, Future Olympians Guests at LHSAA Wrestling Championship

BOSSIER CITY, La.— Two U.S. Army Soldiers who are part of the World-Class Athletes Program (WCAP) are scheduled to attend the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Wrestling State Tournament for the championship, February 2-3.



Spc. Jesse Thielke, a 13M-Multiple Launch Rocket System Operator, will be alongside St. Rose, Louisiana-native and Destrehan High School graduate, Spc. Abigail Nette, a 92G-Culinary Specialist.



Both Soldiers part of the Army’s WCAP, which enables top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving their Nation’s military. WCAP members train and compete throughout the year, aiming for the Olympics and Paralympic Games. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

