Army World Class Athletes, Future Olympians Guests at LHSAA Wrestling Championship

BOSSIER CITY, La.— Two U.S. Army Soldiers who are part of the World-Class Athletes Program (WCAP) are scheduled to attend the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Wrestling State Tournament for the championship, February 2-3.



Spc. Jesse Thielke, a 13M-Multiple Launch Rocket System Operator, will be alongside St. Rose, Louisiana-native and Destrehan High School graduate, Spc. Abigail Nette, a 92G-Culinary Specialist.



Both Soldiers part of the Army’s WCAP, which enables top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving their Nation’s military. WCAP members train and compete throughout the year, aiming for the Olympics and Paralympic Games.



“I am proud to be a U.S. Soldier and absolutely honored to be able to represent my country doing the sport that I love most,” Thielke said.



WCAP Soldiers come from the Active, Reserve, and National Guard and are selected for their ability to perform at the highest level of their sport. After joining the unit, they train with elite civilian and military coaches, and keep current on all their Army requirements.



Nette is excited to attend the Championship, considering her own success in winning an LHSAA State Championship title in Wrestling.



Winning the Louisiana Freestyle Wrestling State title was her start in a string of noteworthy achievements, as Nette would also win two collegiate national championships and U23 World Team representations.



Her ethos is simple. “Those at the top of the mountain did not fall there,” Nette said.



Below are a career highlights from the world class athletes, Thielke and Nette.



Nette Career Highlights

2022-U.S. Senior World Team; 1st Place in Final X Wrestling Tournament

2020-College National Champion; Patricia Miranda Medalist

2019-U.S. U23 World Team Member; College National Champion; U.S. U23 World Team Member





Thielke Career Highlights

2023-2nd Place U.S. National Championship, 1st Place Armed forces Wrestling (Greco-Roman & Freestyle)

2022-U.S. World Team Member; U.S. National Member

2016-U.S. Olympic Team Member; U.S. Trials Champion





For more information and interview a WCAP Athlete or Recruiter, please call Capt. Edwin Medina, (504)-813-2177.

-30-