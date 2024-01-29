3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives in South Korea as Rotational Force

Maj. Alexandra Teskey, the brigade human resources officer for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, briefs Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (3CR), III Armored Corps on Jan. 23, 2024 during their in-processing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. 3CR is set to assume the KRF mission in late-February and will remain in Korea for a nine-month routine deployment. During the rotation, they will be under operational control of the 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall)

