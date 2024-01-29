Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives in South Korea as Rotational Force [Image 1 of 7]

    3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives in South Korea as Rotational Force

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (3CR), III Armored Corps debark an aircraft at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea on Jan. 23, 2024, as part of the next Korea Rotational Force (KRF). 3CR is set to assume the KRF mission in late-February and will remain in Korea for a nine-month routine deployment. During the rotation, they will be under operational control of the 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall)

