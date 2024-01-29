3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives in South Korea as Rotational Force

Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (3CR), III Armored Corps debark an aircraft on Jan. 23, 2024 as part of the torch party for the next Korea Rotational Force (KRF) and are welcomed by Brig. Gen. Brandon Anderson, Deputy Commanding General – Support of the 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division. 3CR is set to assume the KRF mission in late-February and will remain in Korea for a nine-month routine deployment. During the rotation, they will be under operational control of the 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall)

