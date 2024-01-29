3rd Cavalry Regiment Arrives in South Korea as Rotational Force

Brig. Gen. Brandon Anderson, Deputy Commanding General – Support of the 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division, welcomes Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (3CR), III Armored Corps on Jan. 23, 2024 during their in-processing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. 3CR is set to assume the KRF mission in late-February and will remain in Korea for a nine-month routine deployment. During the rotation, they will be under operational control of the 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall)

