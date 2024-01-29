18th OG builds relationships with NIDS students, faculty

U.S. Air Force Col. Henry Schantz, center right, 18th Operations Group commander, t, Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshiki Adachi, center right, National Institute of Defense Studies vice president, , and NIDS students pose for a group photo in front of a F-35A Lightning II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18, 2024. Through international exchanges like this, Kadena can interact with students who are high-level Japan Self Defense Force officers, strengthening bilateral relationships and understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
