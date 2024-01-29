18th OG builds relationships with NIDS students, faculty

National Institute of Defense Studies members discuss the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II with maintainers from 356th Fighter Generation Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18, 2024. Through international exchanges like this, Kadena can interact with students who are high-level Japan Self Defense Force officers, strengthening bilateral relationships and understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

