    18th OG builds relationships with NIDS students, faculty [Image 2 of 7]

    18th OG builds relationships with NIDS students, faculty

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    National Institute of Defense Studies members discuss the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II with maintainers from 356th Fighter Generation Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18, 2024. Through international exchanges like this, Kadena can interact with students who are high-level Japan Self Defense Force officers, strengthening bilateral relationships and understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 19:17
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 18th OG builds relationships with NIDS students, faculty [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    NIDS
    National Institute of Defense Studies

