18th OG builds relationships with NIDS students, faculty

U.S. Air Force Col. Henry Schantz, 18th Operations Group commander, introduces F-35A Lightning II maintainers prior to a questions and answers session with members of the National Institute of Defense Studies at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 18, 2024. The NIDS visited to learn about Kadena’s mission and its role as the largest operational base in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

Date Taken: 01.18.2024