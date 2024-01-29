Dorena Fehlinger is a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden’s Central Issue Facility. Fehlinger said her team at CIF is made up of five supply technicians who assist Soldiers with their organizational clothing and individual equipment issue and turn-in. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 05:37 Photo ID: 8219180 VIRIN: 240201-A-SM279-5650 Resolution: 2188x1526 Size: 809.88 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.