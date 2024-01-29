Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature [Image 2 of 3]

    When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dorena Fehlinger is a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden’s Central Issue Facility. Fehlinger said her team at CIF is made up of five supply technicians who assist Soldiers with their organizational clothing and individual equipment issue and turn-in. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 05:37
    Photo ID: 8219180
    VIRIN: 240201-A-SM279-5650
    Resolution: 2188x1526
    Size: 809.88 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature
    When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature
    When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT