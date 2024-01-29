When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature

WIESBADEN, Germany – When the supply technician at the Wiesbaden Central Issue Facility is not assisting Soldiers with their organizational clothing and individual equipment – whether that’s issuing them new equipment or receiving it back and helping them clear CIF – she likes being outdoors riding her horse and enjoying nature.



Dorena Fehlinger, who has been working at CIF since August, is a German local national employee with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



LRC Wiesbaden directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The LRC executes installation logistics support and services in the Wiesbaden area of operations and supports all the units there, including U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters.



Fehlinger said she’s proud to be with LRC Wiesbaden because she understands how important their mission is supporting Soldiers, and she really enjoys her work.



“I took this job after working for a German marketing agency for a number of years because I wanted to try something new and I wanted to challenge myself,” said the 41-year-old horseback rider and equestrian hobbyist. “I like to learn and grow in the organization I’m working at, and I want a profession that challenges me. This job has given me that.”



Another reason Fehlinger said she accepted the job with LRC Wiesbaden was the potential for promotion and growth and the possibility to cross train or transfer into other positions of increased responsibility.



“Working for the U.S. Army as a local national employee affords me opportunities to grow,” said Fehlinger. “There’s a lot of departments and a lot of positions for local national employees within LRC Wiesbaden. Who knows? Not now, but maybe in the future there’s more opportunities for me.”



But don’t misunderstand, said the resident of Eltville, Germany, 10-kilometers southwest of Wiesbaden. “I’m more than happy working right where I’m at, assisting Soldiers.”



Fehlinger said her team at CIF is made up of five supply technicians. Currently the property book officer position is vacant, but the LRC Wiesbaden chief of supply and services, Larry Wright, is always there to assist the team with anything they need.



“We’re a really good team. We help each other out, we work well together, and if someone has a question or concern, everyone else jumps in to assist,” Fehlinger said. “As one of the newest people on the team – a colleague started on the same day as me – my coworkers are very patient and helpful.”



Fehlinger said her main job at CIF is assisting customers with turn-ins and issues. It’s all about outfitting the Soldiers with everything they need – all their combat equipment and protective gear like body armor and plates – so they’re mission ready.



And it’s a lot of the paperwork, too, added Fehlinger, who said she likes being outdoors riding her horse and enjoying nature more than paperwork.



LRC Wiesbaden is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs support their respective garrisons with supply and transportation as well as CIF operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations.



LRC Wiesbaden reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The 405th AFSB is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 05:37 Story ID: 462887 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.