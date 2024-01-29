Dorena Fehlinger, a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden’s Central Issue Facility, checks an organizational clothing and individual equipment item at the facility. Fehlinger said she enjoys working at CIF because she enjoys supporting Soldiers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 05:37 Photo ID: 8219179 VIRIN: 240201-A-SM279-7124 Resolution: 2014x2600 Size: 1.26 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When not assisting Soldiers, LRC Wiesbaden CIF supply tech enjoys horseback riding, nature [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.