Airmen from units across the 8th Fighter Wing shovel snow ahead of flight operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. After the installation received 6.6 inches of snow on 21-23 Jan., the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Snow Removal Team and the 8th Maintenance Group needed some assistance in clearing the way to launch routine training sorties. (Courtesy photo by Matthew Gaetke)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8218693
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-HZ502-1004
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT