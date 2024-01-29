Airmen from units across the 8th Fighter Wing shovel snow ahead of flight operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. After the installation received 6.6 inches of snow on 21-23 Jan., the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Snow Removal Team and the 8th Maintenance Group needed some assistance in clearing the way to launch routine training sorties. (Courtesy photo by Matthew Gaetke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 22:21 Photo ID: 8218688 VIRIN: 240124-F-HZ502-1003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.56 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.