Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation [Image 2 of 4]

    8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from units across the 8th Fighter Wing shovel snow ahead of flight operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. After the installation received 6.6 inches of snow on 21-23 Jan., the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Snow Removal Team and the 8th Maintenance Group needed some assistance in clearing the way to launch routine training sorties. (Courtesy photo by Matthew Gaetke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8218689
    VIRIN: 240124-F-HZ502-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation
    8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation
    8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation
    8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT