8th MSG, 8th MDG Airmen support aircraft generation

Courtesy Photo | Airmen from units across the 8th Fighter Wing shovel snow ahead of flight operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. After the installation received 6.6 inches of snow on 21-23 Jan., the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron's Snow Removal Team and the 8th Maintenance Group needed some assistance in clearing the way to launch routine training sorties. (Courtesy photo by Matthew Gaetke)

Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea— 11 Airmen from the 8th Mission Support Group and 8th Medical Group volunteered to assist in snow removal efforts to facilitate F-16 operations on 24 Jan.



After the installation received 6.6 inches of snow on 21-23 Jan., the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Snow Removal Team and the 8th Maintenance Group needed assistance in clearing snow and ice to launch routine training sorties. The 11 Airmen were from various AFSCs, squadrons and duties, but answered the call for assistance and directly enabled execution of the 8th Fighter Wings flying hour program.



Airman First Class Elija Haribaran, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Camron Threlkeld, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Trae Smith, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron

Technical Sergent Jordan Cui, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron

Airman First Class Joshua Hayman, 8th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Vladimir Loera, 8th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Vladlen Garder, 8th Communications Squadron

Airman First Class Jacob Eadie, 8th Communications Squadron

Airman Kye Vang, 8th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Robert Walker, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

A1C Jevonah Groussman-Sparks, 8th Medical Group/Command Support Staff



“Wolf made the call to try out a snow shovel volunteer crew the afternoon of Jan 22nd, and due to the short notice request, I wasn’t sure how many volunteers we would get,” said Lt. Col. Hugh J. Williams, MSG deputy commander. “But the following morning, we had 11 extremely motivated volunteers armed with shovels, breakfast burritos, and great attitudes. It was cool to see the coordination from the MSG, MDG, and MXG to get jets launched on time.”



While snowfall had concluded, temperatures on the flightline had not risen but that didn’t stop the volunteer force.



“Even though the temperatures were still at or near freezing we got no complaints from anyone,” said Williams. “They all came together for one purpose and got the work knocked out quicker than expected … Many hands make light work!”