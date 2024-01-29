Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Adm. Yang Yong-mo Participates in a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Adm. Yang Yong-mo, center, and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Personnel, Manpower, and Training U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, right, receive a briefing on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 30, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 01.30.2024