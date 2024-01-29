Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Adm. Yang Yong-mo and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Personnel, Manpower, and Training U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman render honors during a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 30, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 10:17
|Photo ID:
|8217556
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-IW468-1619
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Adm. Yang Yong-mo Participates in a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
