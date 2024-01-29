Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Adm. Yang Yong-mo Participates in a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony

    Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Adm. Yang Yong-mo Participates in a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A color guard from the U.S. Navy carry the flag of the Republic of Korea in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 30, 2024. The color guard was supporting a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony conducted by Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Adm. Yang Yong-mo. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:17
    Photo ID: 8217555
    VIRIN: 240130-A-IW468-5353
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea Adm. Yang Yong-mo Participates in a Navy Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

