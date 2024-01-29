NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

240102-N-IW361-1040 SANTA RITA, GUAM (January 2, 2024) Builder 3rd class James Stenholm and Builder 3rd class Marc Perez of Delta Company, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 observe as Builder Constructionman Apprentice Samual Mcintire of NMCB 133 receive prepared concrete to offload and support Camp Covington operations on Naval Base Guam. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

