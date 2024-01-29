240113-N-IW361-1085 SANTA RITA, GUAM (January 13, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 tear down the combat operations center and equipment used in a command post exercise. This is in support of a command post exercise used to train command and control throughout the unit and to put into practice the transfer of information between levels of command. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8217146 VIRIN: 240113-N-IW361-1085 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 14 of 14], by ENS Kelvin So, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.