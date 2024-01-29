NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

240112-N-JD767-1022 SANTA RITA, GUAM (January 12, 2024) Construction Electrician 2nd class Nicholas Gage (left), Construction Electrician 2nd class Addison Milsap (center), Construction Electrician 2nd class Kollin Smith (right) of Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 perform daily inspections on communications equipment and radio checks with all watchstanders. This is in support of a command post exercise used to train command and control throughout the unit and to put into practice the transfer of information between levels of command. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Utilitiesman 2nd class Steffany Zapata/Released)

