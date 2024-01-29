Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 10 of 14]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Ensign Kelvin So 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240113-N-IW361-1025 SANTA RITA, GUAM (January 13, 2024) Builder 3rd class Nathaniel Coffin of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 tears down communications equipment used in a command post exercise. This is in support of a command post exercise used to train command and control throughout the unit and to put into practice the transfer of information between levels of command. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8217143
    VIRIN: 240113-N-IW361-1025
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

