40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth

Dave Simpkin is a local national employee and logistics management specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. The 57-year-old former British army soldier has spent 40 years of his life at Dülmen, including time there as a teenager when his father was stationed there and time there as a soldier, himself. When it comes to the facilities and the history of the Dülmen APS-2 worksite, Simpkin is likely the most knowledgeable person on earth. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Posted: 01.30.2024
Location: DULMEN, NW, DE