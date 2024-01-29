Dave Simpkin is a local national employee and logistics management specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. The 57-year-old former British army soldier has spent 40 years of his life at Dülmen, including time there as a teenager when his father was stationed there and time there as a soldier, himself. When it comes to the facilities and the history of the Dülmen APS-2 worksite, Simpkin is likely the most knowledgeable person on earth. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 03:24
|Photo ID:
|8215268
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-SM279-5570
|Resolution:
|2964x1983
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|DULMEN, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT