    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth [Image 3 of 3]

    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dave Simpkin is a local national employee and logistics management specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. The 57-year-old former British army soldier has spent 40 years of his life at Dülmen, including time there as a teenager when his father was stationed there and time there as a soldier, himself. When it comes to the facilities and the history of the Dülmen APS-2 worksite, Simpkin is likely the most knowledgeable person on earth. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 03:24
    Photo ID: 8215268
    VIRIN: 240130-A-SM279-5570
    Resolution: 2964x1983
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: DULMEN, NW, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

