40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth

Dave Simpkin worked for the British army at the Dülmen worksite as a local national employee for 27 years. Pictured here, Simpkin works as a planning clerk at Dülmen in the mid-1990s. He was also a dependent of a British soldier at Dülmen. He was a British soldier, himself, at Dülmen. He was a contractor working for the U.S. Army at Dülmen, and now he’s a local national employee working for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. (Courtesy photo)

