Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth [Image 2 of 3]

    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dave Simpkin worked for the British army at the Dülmen worksite as a local national employee for 27 years. Pictured here, Simpkin works as a planning clerk at Dülmen in the mid-1990s. He was also a dependent of a British soldier at Dülmen. He was a British soldier, himself, at Dülmen. He was a contractor working for the U.S. Army at Dülmen, and now he’s a local national employee working for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 03:24
    Photo ID: 8215267
    VIRIN: 240130-A-SM279-5078
    Resolution: 1079x719
    Size: 161.18 KB
    Location: DULMEN, NW, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth
    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth
    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    40 years at D&uuml;lmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT