Dave Simpkin (middle row, third from left) is pictured here with the Royal Ordnance Corps Apprentice College in 1983, the equivalent to basic training and advance individual training for the British army. Simpkin, who was stationed with the British army at Dülmen as a soldier in 1987 and ’88 has spent 40 years of his life at Dülmen. He now works in base operations and facility security for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 01.30.2024
Location: DULMEN, NW, DE
40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter