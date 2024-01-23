Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth [Image 1 of 3]

    40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dave Simpkin (middle row, third from left) is pictured here with the Royal Ordnance Corps Apprentice College in 1983, the equivalent to basic training and advance individual training for the British army. Simpkin, who was stationed with the British army at Dülmen as a soldier in 1987 and ’88 has spent 40 years of his life at Dülmen. He now works in base operations and facility security for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 03:24
    Photo ID: 8215266
    VIRIN: 240130-A-SM279-2945
    Resolution: 1167x719
    Size: 229.04 KB
    Location: DULMEN, NW, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40 years at Dülmen: AFSBn-Germany employee knows APS-2 site better than anyone on earth [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

