    2023 NAVWAR Sailor of the Year [Image 4 of 4]

    2023 NAVWAR Sailor of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    240126-N-GC965-1029 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2024) Cyber Warfare Technician 1st Class Noah Tate, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Space Field Activity (NSFA), center, was selected for the 2023 NAVWAR Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY), and stands beside the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command and NSFA leadership. The 2023 NAVWAR SSOY nominees represented different commands which include NAVWAR Headquarters, NIWC Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, and NSFA. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8214713
    VIRIN: 240126-N-GC965-1029
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 851.69 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 NAVWAR Sailor of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor of the Year
    NIWC Atlantic
    NIWC Pacific
    NAVWAR
    NSFA

