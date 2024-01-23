2023 NAVWAR Sailor of the Year

240126-N-GC965-1029 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2024) Cyber Warfare Technician 1st Class Noah Tate, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Space Field Activity (NSFA), center, was selected for the 2023 NAVWAR Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY), and stands beside the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command and NSFA leadership. The 2023 NAVWAR SSOY nominees represented different commands which include NAVWAR Headquarters, NIWC Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, and NSFA. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US