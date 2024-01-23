2023 NAVWAR Sailor of the Year

240126-N-GC965-1011 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Douglas Small, commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), left, and NAVWAR’s Command Master Chief Loren Rucker, right, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Maya Rainwater for being selected as the 2023 NAVWAR Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY). The 2023 NAVWAR JSOY nominees represented different commands which include NAVWAR Headquarters, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, and NAVWAR Space Field Activity. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

