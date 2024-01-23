2023 NAVWAR Sailor of the Year

240126-N-GC965-1013 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2024) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Maya Rainwater, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, center, was selected for the 2023 NAVWAR Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY) and stands beside the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command and NIWC Pacific leadership. The 2023 NAVWAR JSOY nominees represented different commands which include NAVWAR Headquarters, NIWC Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, and NAVWAR Space Field Activity. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

