240126-N-GC965-1006 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Douglas Small, commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), delivers a speech during the NAVWAR Junior Sailor of the Year and Senior Sailor of the Year award ceremony. The 2023 NAVWAR Sailor of the Year nominees represented different commands which include NAVWAR Headquarters, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, and NAVWAR Space Field Activity. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

