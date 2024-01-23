U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, depart from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 25, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers are traveling to Fort Bliss, Texas, for additional training prior to deploying to Southwest Asia in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. This is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 15:37 Photo ID: 8214482 VIRIN: 240125-Z-AL508-1087 Resolution: 4312x2876 Size: 4.14 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th IBCT ADVON departs for Fort Bliss, Texas [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.